Apple Card is supposed to begin offering 0% financing on the iPhone by the end of the year, and new details have emerged about how the service will work. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has updated the Wallet app on iOS with new language about 'Apple Card Monthly Installments'.

According to the section, which is found under 'About Apple Card Payments', your monthly iPhone payment will be added to the minimum monthly payment for other charges made on your Apple Card. Installments are interest-free and paying more towards the installment balance will reduce the number of payments left on your plan - it will not, however, reduce the monthly payment or count towards your next month's payment.

How you will be able to break out and specify extra payment towards your installment plan is unclear, but paying the total balance of your card will include charges you have made as well as the remaining balance of your installment plan.

The full explanation of the service is below: