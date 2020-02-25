Apple WatchSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.
  • The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will take place.
  • Wearers need to complete 20 minutes of exercise.

Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will be in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, as reported by 9to5Mac. Apple is already set to host special Today at Apple events on the same day.

Anyone wanting to get in on the action needs simply complete a 20-minute exercise on March 8, whether that's a walk, run, or wheelchair workout. Once the workout is complete users will receive a special achievement in the Activity app on their iPhone. Unlike some Apple-only events, this one will be open to all Apple Watch owners all around the world.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Don't worry about forgetting about the challenge, either. Apple will surely send notifications ahead of time, reminding everyone of what's at stake. After all, who wants to miss out on a hot new achievement?

This Watch tells time

Apple Watch Series 5

The Series 5 Apple Watch is more than just a watch, and for the first time in its existence, it actually acts like a watch.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.