Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will be in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, as reported by 9to5Mac. Apple is already set to host special Today at Apple events on the same day.

Anyone wanting to get in on the action needs simply complete a 20-minute exercise on March 8, whether that's a walk, run, or wheelchair workout. Once the workout is complete users will receive a special achievement in the Activity app on their iPhone. Unlike some Apple-only events, this one will be open to all Apple Watch owners all around the world.