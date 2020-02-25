What you need to know
- Apple will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.
- The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will take place.
- Wearers need to complete 20 minutes of exercise.
Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will be in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, as reported by 9to5Mac. Apple is already set to host special Today at Apple events on the same day.
Anyone wanting to get in on the action needs simply complete a 20-minute exercise on March 8, whether that's a walk, run, or wheelchair workout. Once the workout is complete users will receive a special achievement in the Activity app on their iPhone. Unlike some Apple-only events, this one will be open to all Apple Watch owners all around the world.
Don't worry about forgetting about the challenge, either. Apple will surely send notifications ahead of time, reminding everyone of what's at stake. After all, who wants to miss out on a hot new achievement?
This Watch tells time
Apple Watch Series 5
The Series 5 Apple Watch is more than just a watch, and for the first time in its existence, it actually acts like a watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is warning shareholders of coronavirus risks
Tomorrow is Apple's annual shareholder meeting and the company has started to inform attendees about the potential risks from coronavirus.
This circular Apple Watch concept is sure to divide opinion
A concept showing off a circular Apple Watch has surfaced on the internet, and boy is it striking.
Mac Pro, reviewed by a mechanical and aerospace engineer
Not everyone needs a computer as powerful as Mac Pro. Few are willing to spend the money needed to get one, too. But someone who might make proper use of one seems pretty enamored with it.
Elevate your style with one of these bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite
Elevate your style and totally personalize your look with one of these bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite.