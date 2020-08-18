Apple has provided independent repair shops with some more details about how they can work on the Mac.

Reported by MacRumors, an internal document clarifies some of the rules that repair shops must folllow under the program. While they were be able to begin ordering genuine Apple parts and tools on August 17 and can work on all Mac models, there are some restrictions that they must operate under.

One such restriction is that indepenent repair shops are limited to working on out-of-warranty Macs. They are also unable to ship a Mac to an Apple repair center on behalf of a customer.

The full list of details in the document are below.

Qualifying repair shops can gain access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training starting August 17

The program covers all Mac models

The program is limited to out-of-warranty Mac repairs

Examples of components eligible for repair include the display, logic board, and top case, the latter of which includes the keyboard, trackpad, speakers, and battery

Participating repair shops must have Apple-certified technicians perform the repairs

Participating repair shops are not permitted to offer whole-unit replacements for Macs

Participating repair shops cannot ship Macs to an Apple repair center

Yesterday, Apple had expanded its Independent Repair Provider Program to include Macs. The program had previously only allowed independent repair shops to work on iPhones, so while there are restrictions, this is a big step forward for those who need help with their Mac and don't live near an Apple Store.