What you need to know
- Apple has clarified its independent repair program for the Mac.
- Repair shops can only work on out-of-warranty devices.
- They are also unable to ship Macs to an Apple repair center.
Apple has provided independent repair shops with some more details about how they can work on the Mac.
Reported by MacRumors, an internal document clarifies some of the rules that repair shops must folllow under the program. While they were be able to begin ordering genuine Apple parts and tools on August 17 and can work on all Mac models, there are some restrictions that they must operate under.
One such restriction is that indepenent repair shops are limited to working on out-of-warranty Macs. They are also unable to ship a Mac to an Apple repair center on behalf of a customer.
The full list of details in the document are below.
- Qualifying repair shops can gain access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training starting August 17
- The program covers all Mac models
- The program is limited to out-of-warranty Mac repairs
- Examples of components eligible for repair include the display, logic board, and top case, the latter of which includes the keyboard, trackpad, speakers, and battery
- Participating repair shops must have Apple-certified technicians perform the repairs
- Participating repair shops are not permitted to offer whole-unit replacements for Macs
- Participating repair shops cannot ship Macs to an Apple repair center
Yesterday, Apple had expanded its Independent Repair Provider Program to include Macs. The program had previously only allowed independent repair shops to work on iPhones, so while there are restrictions, this is a big step forward for those who need help with their Mac and don't live near an Apple Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
SoundID brings personalized audio to AirPods Pro, Beats Powerbeats, & more
SoundID now supports AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and more in its quest to bring personalized audio to more people.
Apple responds to Epic Games' claim in an official statement
Apple addresses Epic Games' claim that its business is being "attacked" in a statement sent to iMore.
Apple is now giving customers an entire year to buy AppleCare+
Apple is increasing the period in which customers can add AppleCare+ from sixty days after purchase to an entire year.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.