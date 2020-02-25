Johnson & Johnson has announced a new Heartline health study in collaboration with Apple, as it seeks to discover whether an iPhone app and Apple Watch can reduce the risk of strokes.

As reported by CNBC, a press release states:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, in collaboration with Apple, opened enrollment for the Heartline Study. The study is designed to explore if the Heartline Study app on iPhone and heart health features on Apple Watch can improve health outcomes, including reducing the risk of stroke, with earlier detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib, a common form of irregular heart rhythm, is a leading cause of stroke in the U.S. To enroll in the Heartline Study, individuals must be age 65 or older, a U.S. resident, have Original (traditional) Medicare, own an iPhone 6s or a later model, and agree to provide access to their Medicare claims data. To learn more, determine eligibility to participate, and download the app, visit Heartline.com.

Atrial fibrillation is a leading cause of strokes, and more than 33 million people worldwide live with the condition. Most people don't know they have it until after a serious cardiovascular event, making early detecting a massive window of opportunity.

On its collaboration with Apple and the impact of its technology the release states:

"Apple technology is making a meaningful impact on scientific research through the powerful capabilities of iPhone and Apple Watch, all with privacy at the center of the participant experience," said Myoung Cha, Apple's Head of Health Strategic Initiatives. "The Heartline Study will help further understanding of how our technology could both contribute to science and help improve health outcomes, including reducing the risk of stroke."

Participants in the study must be 65 years or older and live in the U.S. Participants will receive heart health education as well as wellness tips, survey and questionnaires whilst participating.