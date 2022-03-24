What you need to know
- Apple has updated its Apple Configurator app to add support for its new releases.
- The new iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 are now supported.
- Apple has also now added support for the latest software releases.
Apple has updated the Apple Configurator software to include support for the recently released iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5. The update also adds support for the latest versions of iOS and macOS to the mix, too.
Apple Configurator is used by businesses and schools as a way to configure a number of devices en-masse without having to do them individually. With the latest update, 9to5Mac reports that all of Apple's latest iPhone SE and iPad Air releases are now supported as are the updated versions of iOS and macOS.
Here's how Apple describes its Apple Configurator software:
Apple Configurator features a flexible, device-centric design that enables you to configure one or dozens of devices quickly and easily. Simply select a single device or many at once and perform an action.
With Apple Configurator, you're able to update software, install apps and configuration profiles, rename and change wallpaper on devices, export device information and documents, and much more. You can also inspect any device to see details like serial number and hardware addresses, which apps and profiles are installed, and its console log.
Those who need to download the Apple Configurator afresh can do so now while more information about the software is also available online, too.
