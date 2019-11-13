What you need to know
- The 2019 Mac Pro will arrive next month.
- The al-new Pro Display XDR will ship at the same time.
- Both new products were announced in June.
Apple has confirmed that the 2019 Mac Pro and new Pro Display XDR will go on sale next month, December 2019. Both were announced in June.
The confirmation comes alongside the 16-inch MacBook Pro announcement and sees Apple's highest end Macs all receive a refresh before the century is out. Although fans of the iMac Pro may disagree.
Today, Apple also announced that the all-new Mac Pro, the world's best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world's best pro display, will be available in December. Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world's most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.
Mac Pro will start at $5,999 when it goes on sale while the Pro Display XDR will start at $4,999. While we now know when the new products will go on sale we still don't know where the Mac Pro will top out once all of the bells and whistles have been added.
