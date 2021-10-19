Apple has confirmed that Universal Control, one of the most hotly-anticipated features of macOS Moneterey, will not be available at launch when the new software rolls out.

As we reported yesterday:

Apple has confirmed that macOS Monterey will debut alongside the stunning new mini-LED MacBook Pro featuring new Apple silicon on October 25.

However, Apple's website states that Universal Control will not be available until later this fall.

Universal Control was perhaps the most exciting feature announced as part of macOS Monterey. From Apple:

Universal Control lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices — great for sketching a drawing with Apple Pencil on iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on the Mac.

The feature has been absent from Monterey's various betas, although did show up recently. However it still isn't functional and clearly, Apple doesn't think the feature is ready to push out to customers just yet. The news comes as Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro (2021) featuring all-new Apple silicon in the form of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The new best MacBook also features a 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display just like the M1 iPad Pro (2021), and also features returning ports for HDMI and the SD card as well as powerful MagSafe charging.