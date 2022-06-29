Tab Group let you group various tabs together and then easily switch between them so you can keep all your tabs in one Safari window without having a bunch of tabs open on your toolbar. Here's how to create and use Tab Groups in Safari in macOS Monterey .

When you're browsing the web with Safari, using tabs is a great way to keep all the web pages you want open without having multiple Safari windows. However, if you're like me, you end up using so many tabs that your Safari toolbar ends up looking really cluttered and it's impossible to tell what you even have open. Luckily, macOS Monterey has introduced Tab Groups on Safari.

How to create new Tab Groups in Safari in macOS Monterey

Technically, the moment you open Safari, you're already in a Tab Group. Any tabs you open will automatically be in the default Tab Group, but you can follow these steps below if you want to make a new one.

Launch Safari on your Mac. Click the toolbar menu icon. It's the ⌵ on the top left. Click New Empty Tab Group.

Now, any tab you open will be in this new group until you switch Tab Groups.

How to rename a Tab Group in Safari macOS Monterey

Once you have created a few Tab Groups, you're likely going to want to label them to keep them organized, and so you know what Tab Groups have which tabs at a glance.

Click the Show Sidebar icon. Right-click (or Control-click) on the Tab Group you want to rename. Click Rename. Type in the name you want to use.

You can rename a Tab Group at any time by following the same steps listed above.

How to reorder Tab Groups in Safari macOS Monterey

If you're a stickler for keeping those Tab Groups organized, you can reorder them in the sidebar.

Click the Show Sidebar icon. Click and hold the Tab Group you want to move. Drag the Tab Group to your desired spot in the list.

How to view all tabs in a Tab Group in Safari on macOS Monterey

If you've lost track of which tabs you have open in your tab groups, you can quickly view all the tabs in a particular group in the Safari sidebar.

Click the Show Sidebar icon. Click the search Tab Group icon on the tab group you want. It's the icon with the four squares.

Now you should see all the tabs open in that group and even close tabs in that Tab Group if you want.

How to delete a Tab Group in Safari in macOS Monterey

Once you're done using a Tab Group, there's no need to keep it around. You can delete it in the sidebar, which will automatically close all the tabs in that group.

Click the Show Sidebar icon. Right-click (or Control-click) on the Tab Group you want to rename. Click Delete.

Some improvements coming in macOS Ventura?

While Tab Groups in Safari aren't that old, they are already set to get updates when macOS Ventura launches in the fall.

Some of the features coming are as follows:

Shared Tab Groups: Share a Tab Group with other people and collaborate. Everyone will be able to add their own tabs and the Tab Group will update instantly.

Tab Group start pages: You can now have dedicated start pages to your Tab Groups and even customize them with background images.

Pinned tabs in Tab Groups: This allows for even more customization in Tab Groups by allowing you to pin certain tabs to the top of the stack.

Group those tabs

Now that you know how to group tabs in Safari you're well on your way to becoming more organized. Grouping tabs allows you to organize tabs by task, category, or any other distinction to help you be more efficient. And with even more helpful updates coming this fall with macOS Ventura, Tab Groups will only get better with time.