What you need to know
- Apple has patented a new way to charge devices.
- The patent uses batteries and coils to transmit to and receive power wirelessly from other devices.
- It could lead to charging your Apple Watch or iPhone on your MacBook.
An Apple patent published last week has revealed how we might one day be able to charge Apple devices wireless from other electronic devices.
The patent is titled 'Inductive charging between electronic devices' and its abstract states:
An electronic device and methods for inductively charging an electronic device using another external electronic device. The electronic device may include an enclosure, a battery positioned within the enclosure, and an inductive coil coupled to the battery. The inductive coil may have two or more operational modes, including a power receiving operational mode for wirelessly receiving power and a power transmitting operational mode for wirelessly transmitting power. The electronic device may also have a controller coupled to the inductive coil for selecting one of the operational modes.
The patent is a continuation of previously filed patents relating to wireless charging an electronic device using a second electronic device, i.e. charging a phone or watch using an iPad or MacBook. The patent uses inductive coils that can transmit electric power between devices, drawing power from one and sending it to the other. It's essentially wireless charging, but using a charged device rather than a mat plugged into an outlet. (A technology already used in Samsung's PowerShare feature)
Several of the patent drawings reveal the configurations that this could work in. This includes a tablet charging a phone, a phone charging a watch, a laptop charging a phone (or a phone and a watch) and more.
Of course, this is just a patented idea at this stage, but it does signal that Apple is at least considering ways to use larger devices to support the charging of smaller devices, further binding together Apple's ecosystem and perhaps reducing the new to use and carry wired charging apparatus for all of your different devices.
Eve updates app to add new customization and better iCloud syncing
Eve has updated its Eve for HomeKit app, and version 4.2 has a host of new features!
C.J.'s next Fishing Tourney will be in July
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
If Apple rolls Dark Sky into Weather, it'd better look something like this
We were all taken aback when Apple bought Dark Sky. We don't know its plans, but if it's going to roll the app into Weather this concept is a good place to start.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with a great case
Whether you use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a computer replacement or a supplement, you'll want to protect it with a great cover.