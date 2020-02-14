A new Apple patent application suggests that the company is working on technology that would allow machine learning to augment existing GPS location mapping.

The patent application, spotted by Apple Insider, is titled "Machine learning-assisted satellite-based positioning" and appears to use machine learning as a comparison source for GPS location data.

The gist seems to be that machine learning would generate a model based on a device's estimated location. That data can then be compared with GPS location data to allow Apple Maps to take into consideration things like weak GPS signal when placing a user's location on a map in the future.