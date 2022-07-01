A new report today claims that Apple has cut back orders for the iPhone 14 ahead of its expected launch in September.

Digitimes reports Friday that Apple's main chip supplier, TSMC, has seen a sudden downturn in fortunes because of three major customers cutting back orders. The report says that both AMD and NVIDIA are both tightening their belts, and Apple has reportedly cut iPhone 14 orders by 10%:

It is understood that the mass production of Apple's iPhone 14 series has started, but the target shipment of the first wave of 90 million units has been reduced by 10%.

The report cites a cooling demand for consumer electronics that is expected to get worse in the second half of the year, and that the supply and demand downturn is "worse than expected." The report says the moves have caused a "great shock to the market."

The news is interesting because on Thursday analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that anticipated demand for the iPhone 14 was actually up in China compared to the iPhone 13, Apple's current best iPhone. Kuo states that people are already paying scalpers deposits for the device, sometimes twice as much as they did for iPhone 13. Kuo said Friday that the forecast was around 90 million units for the second half of the year, and said solid demand for the iPhone 14 could reduce market concerns about cutting orders.

The iPhone 14 is expected to feature a new iPhone 14 Max alongside the regular iPhone 14, ditching the ailing 'mini' form factor from its lineup.