iPhone 14 demand in China will be 'higher than expected' says analyst

What you need to know
- iPhone 14 is likely to be "higher than expected" in China, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.
- The supply chain analyst says that third-party retailers are having to pay record deposits to ensure supply.
- The prepaid deposit is as much as twice the amount compared to the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 could blow past the iPhone 13 in China.
According to a new survey from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, third-party retailers in China like distributors, retailers, and scalpers are saying that they are paying "the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14." The surveyors said that they are paying these higher amounts in order to ensure that they have a supply of the upcoming iPhone.
Kuo goes on to say that, according to the survey, "the iPhone 14 prepaid deposit is significantly higher than the iPhone 13 and even twice as high in some areas." This leads the analyst to believe that demand for the iPhone 14 will be higher than expected in the country.
While some may look at the situation and think the high deposits are due to supply constraints rather than demand, Kuo has some words for you too. According to the analyst, the iPhone 14 shipment forecast is sitting between 90 to 100 million units in the second half of 2022.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 at an event in the fall.
If you aren't planning to wait for the upcoming iPhone and are on the hunt for a deal on one right now, check out our list of the Best iPhone deals for Prime Day 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New M2 13-inch MacBook Pro teardown shows it's just the old one in disguise
Apple's new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale and people are doing what they tend to do with new things — they're taking the machine apart. The latest to take a screwdriver to Apple's new notebook is iFixit, and the result is further confirmation that this is essentially the M1 model but with some small tweaks and a new CPU.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition has some awesome extras
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition brings you a number of extra collectible items. They're of the highest quality and worth any fan's time.
Review: Logitech somehow made its best wireless mouse even better
The MX Master 3 is a fan-favorite among many for wireless mice, but Logitech just made it even better with the new MX Master 3S.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in July 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in July. Highlights include Xenoblade Chronicles 3, LIVE A LIVE, and Time on Frog Island.