Apple has cut the prices of its iPhone lineup in China head of the online shopping festival 6.18.

As reported by CNBC:

Apple has cut the prices of its latest iPhones in China ahead of a major online shopping festival as it looks to continue the momentum it has seen following the gradual resumption of the world's second-largest economy after the coronavirus lockdown. In China, Apple sells its products via various channels. On Alibaba-owned e-commerce site Tmall, Apple has an official store. JD.com is an official reseller of Apple products, though the U.S. company works closely with the online shopping giant on pricing.

Depending on the outlet and the phone, some discounts run as high as 21%, but this varies by model and also day-today:

On Tmall, users can buy an iPhone 11 64GB model for 4,779 yuan ($669.59), down around 13% from its original 5,499 yuan selling price. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at 7,579 yuan down from 8,699 yuan, while the iPhone Pro Max is listed for 8,359 yuan versus the original price of 9,599 yuan. The recently-released iPhone SE, the cheapest in Apple's range, is priced at 3,099 yuan, down from 3,299 yuan.

The price changes are not reflected on Apple's own retail website.

Tmall rival JD.com is offering discounts on the iPhone 11 Pro Max of 21%, now priced at 7,499 yuan. As mentioned, the price cuts come in celebration of the upcoming 6.18 shopping festival in China on June 18.