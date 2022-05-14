New research has revealed that Apple's Mac lineup across the board is experiencing huge delays and shortages, with customers being quoted weeks if not months for the delivery of most machines.

From Macworld:

As Apple readies the release of a new macOS beta, many developers are going to be looking for new machines in June to test out their apps, and they could be in for a long wait. Shipping of most MacBook Pros models is delayed for months, and stock of the new Mac Studio, especially the M1 Ultra model, is similarly constrained.

The report notes that the only readily available Macs in the U.S. are Apple's old M1 Macs, the MacBook Air with M1, 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, Mac mini, and the 24-inch iMac.

Apple's best MacBook, the MacBook Pro (2021), has fallen to shipping times of 7-9 weeks in both the 14-inch and 16-inch models in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Australia. The same is true of the new Mac Studio, and the report notes that while shipping delays for products aren't uncommon, these times have tumbled in recent weeks.

It could be that customers on the hunt for a new Mac might do well to shop around on third-party outlets including Amazon. However, with WWDC just around the corner, the prospect of Apple unveiling a new Mac in the near future looms large, so it might be just as prudent to try and wait out long shipping lead times and the prospect of a new product.