A new report claims Apple will introduce its own 5G modems to the iPhone in 2023, breaking away from Qualcomm.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple's custom-designed 5G cellular modem will likely debut in all 2023 iPhone models, according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley. In a supplier-focused research note shared with MacRumors, the analysts said chipmakers Qorvo and Broadcom should be among the companies that benefit from the shift to Apple's in-house solution.

Previous rumors indicate Apple fully intends to move to home-grown 5G cellular modems. From a report in December:

Reported by Bloomberg, Apple has begun the work to design and build its own cellular modem, a move that would eventually cut off the need for the company to rely on Qualcomm to supply the modems in its lineup of iPhones and iPads. According to the report, Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, made the announcement during a town hall meeting with Apple employees.

A recent roadmap of Apple's deal with Qualcomm revealed Apple plans to continue using those modems in iPhone 13 and beyond, stating:

Apple intends to commercially launch... New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2024 (the "2022/23 Launch"), some of which use the SDX65 or SDX70 Qualcomm Chipsets (each a "Launch" and collectively the "Launches").

Of course, it could be that those products pertain to Apple's cellular iPad lineup and that Apple will debut its own modems in the iPhone before making the switch for its tablets, indicating a phased introduction of Apple's homemade 5G modems, rather than a blanket switch. Apple's iPhone 13 is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem, allowing the use of both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G, an upgrade from the current X55 modem in the iPhone 12, currently Apple's best iPhone.