Apple has released three new videos on their "Close Your Rings" website that details new inspiring stories from Apple Watch owners about how they use the watch to stay motivated and live a healthier lifestyle. The new films join the existing six other stories and tell the stories of how all kinds of different people, from couch potatoes to professional athletes, use Apple Watch to stay motivated. The first video is from Yoyo S., who uses the Apple Watch for a variety of activities like rock climbing, swimming, and kick-boxing. She talks about how competitions keep her motivated.

"With the competitions feature, I can see my friends moving and exercising. It gets me out of bed."

The feature allows Apple Watch users to create week-long competitions with friends and family to see who can rack up the most points between the move, exercise, and stand goals. The second video features Jessica S., founder and lead instructor of Fat Buddha Yoga who also uses the Apple Watch while surfing and DJing around the world.

"The rings turn it into a game. Even if you're not trying to hit a target, you close them just for fun."

Closing all three rings has, for many, turned into a healthy obsession. And, with all the Activity-based watch faces, it's become easier than ever to keep the obsession alive.

The final video highlights Nike Run Club coach Cory W-M, who also uses the watch to captain the Track Mafia running club, excel as a fitness instructor and cycle or run throughout the day to whatever is next on his schedule.

"If you're bored, just move. Jump around. Pick something up and throw it. Enjoy yourself."