Apple still wants watch lovers to take to Apple Watch and part of that involves getting Vice President of Human Interface Design Alan Dye in front of Hodinkee. One of the most popular watch websites around, Hodinkee is where watch lovers go to read about $30,000 watches and whatnot. And now they can hear about Apple Watch on the Hodinkee Radio podcast, too.

During the interview – spotted by 9to5Mac – Dye speaks about the design of Apple Watch, watch faces, and more. It's those faces that have often come under fire from watch lovers who believe they can't compete with the finely crafted faces on pieces from the likes of Rolex, Omega, and others.

Hodinkee Radio descripes the episode thus: