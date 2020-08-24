What you need to know
- Apple is donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay transaction.
- This on the foundation's 104th birthday.
- Tim Cook says "national parks strengthen our connection to nature".
Apple today announced that it will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation every time someone uses Apple Pay purchase at Apple. This is to celebrate the foundation's 104th birthday on August 25.
Apple says that every purchase on its website, in the Apple Store app, or in US Apple Stores will trigger the $10 donation.
From August 24 through 30, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US.1
There's more, too. Apple is celebrating the birthday with special Apple TV highlights and Apple Music playlists.
The Apple TV app will feature a national parks highlight on the Watch Now page, including "Aerial America" from the Smithsonian Channel, along with other relevant shows and movies that explore and celebrate the natural world. [...]
And Apple Music will feature its updated Nature Awaits playlist, so even if users can't make it out to the parks, they can hit play and let their imaginations wander.
Apple Watch wearers can get in on the celebrations via a special Activity Challenge as well. Anyone walking, hiking, running, or carrying out a wheelchair workout of a mile or more will get the special award and animated stickers for use in Messages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Super Mario Odyssey takes a classic to fantastic new levels
Mario's latest journey takes him far beyond the Mushroom Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey. But does this latest franchise entry for the Nintendo Switch match up with the prestige and fun-filled adventures these Nintendo staples are known for?
Polaroid's Hi-Print is a new pocket printer for your imagination
Take a shot and want an instant, printed photo? The Polaroid Hi-Print is the answer.
WordPress says Apple has blocked it from updating its iOS app
The developer says that its ability to provide updates or bug fixes to the WordPress iOS app is blocked until it uses Apple's in-app purchase system.
Put in reverse safely with a new backup camera
Adding a backup camera to your car is an inexpensive way to make sure your every move in reverse is a safe one. Not all cameras make the grade, though. Check out this list of our favorite backup cameras this year.