Apple today announced that it will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation every time someone uses Apple Pay purchase at Apple. This is to celebrate the foundation's 104th birthday on August 25.

Apple says that every purchase on its website, in the Apple Store app, or in US Apple Stores will trigger the $10 donation.

From August 24 through 30, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US.1

There's more, too. Apple is celebrating the birthday with special Apple TV highlights and Apple Music playlists.

The Apple TV app will feature a national parks highlight on the Watch Now page, including "Aerial America" from the Smithsonian Channel, along with other relevant shows and movies that explore and celebrate the natural world. [...] And Apple Music will feature its updated Nature Awaits playlist, so even if users can't make it out to the parks, they can hit play and let their imaginations wander.

Apple Watch wearers can get in on the celebrations via a special Activity Challenge as well. Anyone walking, hiking, running, or carrying out a wheelchair workout of a mile or more will get the special award and animated stickers for use in Messages.