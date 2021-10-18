What you need to know
- Apple has dropped a new video about its new MacBook Pro.
- "The new MacBook Pro | Supercharged for pros" dives into the new laptop's features and design.
- The new MacBook Pro is available to preorder now and will release next week.
At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its new and redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models which are powered by the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.
To celebrate the announcement of the new MacBook Pros, Apple has debuted a new video that dives into everything that is new with its latest Pro notebooks. You can check out the new video below:
The new MacBook Pro is a beast. Supercharged for pros by the M1 Pro or M1 Max, this… thing delivers extraordinary performance that pushes the boundaries of creativity. And with a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display that's the best ever in a notebook, there's no limit to what, or where, you can create. The all-new MacBook Pro. Two sizes, two chips. Let it rip.
In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro models, Apple also revealed its new 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistant design, and wireless charging on its case.
Apple also updated its HomePod mini with three new colors: Yellow, Blue, and Orange. The new colors will be available in November and cost $99, the same price as the current Space Gray and Silver colors.
The company also revealed a new pricing tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play.
