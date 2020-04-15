What you need to know
- AppleCare+ for the iPhone SE is only $79.
- This marks a $50 decrease for the plan compared to the iPhone 8.
- AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is also available for $149.
Today, Apple launched its new iPhone SE with an iPhone 8 inspired form factor, a new camera, and the A13 processor found within its flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
Not only did Apple just launch its new low-cost iPhone at an impressive starting price of $399, but it also made protecting the phone a lot more affordable as well.
The two-year AppleCare+ protection plan for the iPhone SE is only $79. For comparison, AppleCare+ had cost $129 for the now-discontinued iPhone 8, Apple's previous low-cost iPhone in its lineup. This new price marks an almost forty percent reduction in the cost of Apple's protection plan for its entry-level iPhone.
Apple is not only offering the AppleCare+ plan as a one-time payment of $79.00 but is also making it available in the form of a monthly payment plan for $3.99 a month.
One of the benefits of the monthly plan is that you can cancel and save money if you end up upgrading from your iPhone SE in less than a year and a half. You can also continue your coverage for more than two years if you decide to keep your iPhone SE, something not available to customers who purchase the two-year plan upfront.
AppleCare+ includes coverage for defects in hardware, software support, and two incidents of accidental damage. For those who also want coverage from loss or theft, Apple is also offering AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for $7.99 a month or a one-time payment of $149.00.
Those considering adding AppleCare+ to their new iPhone SE can do so during checkout or within sixty days of purchase.
New New New
iPhone SE (2020)
Everything old is new again.
The iPhone SE (2020) is Apple's latest low-cost iPhone and it's got everything you'd want in a sub-$500 phone in 2020.
