Today, Apple launched its new iPhone SE with an iPhone 8 inspired form factor, a new camera, and the A13 processor found within its flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Not only did Apple just launch its new low-cost iPhone at an impressive starting price of $399, but it also made protecting the phone a lot more affordable as well.

The two-year AppleCare+ protection plan for the iPhone SE is only $79. For comparison, AppleCare+ had cost $129 for the now-discontinued iPhone 8, Apple's previous low-cost iPhone in its lineup. This new price marks an almost forty percent reduction in the cost of Apple's protection plan for its entry-level iPhone.

Apple is not only offering the AppleCare+ plan as a one-time payment of $79.00 but is also making it available in the form of a monthly payment plan for $3.99 a month.

One of the benefits of the monthly plan is that you can cancel and save money if you end up upgrading from your iPhone SE in less than a year and a half. You can also continue your coverage for more than two years if you decide to keep your iPhone SE, something not available to customers who purchase the two-year plan upfront.

AppleCare+ includes coverage for defects in hardware, software support, and two incidents of accidental damage. For those who also want coverage from loss or theft, Apple is also offering AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for $7.99 a month or a one-time payment of $149.00.

Those considering adding AppleCare+ to their new iPhone SE can do so during checkout or within sixty days of purchase.