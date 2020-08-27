Apple has started to deliver the prizes to employees who completed this year's "Close Your Rings" Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

Reported by MacRumors, the company hosts a yearly fitness challenge for employees in its corporate offices as well as its retail stores worldwide. The challenge, which normally runs in February as part of Heath Month, challenges employees to close each of the Activity Rings on their Apple Watch every day of the month.

This year, the challenge was delayed due to the pandemic. Instead of happening in February, Apple ran the challenge between July and August. Those who completed the challenge have started to receive their award: a custom-designed t-shirt and congratulatory card.