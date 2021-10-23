Ijustine Jenna EzarikSource: Same Brain

  • The latest episode of the "Same Brain" podcast is out now.
  • Two Apple executives chat about the new MacBook Pro with iJustine and Jenna Ezarik.
  • You can watch the interview on YouTube or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

Apple announced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week.

To celebrate the new models, Apple executives "Shruti and Luke" joined iJustine and Jenna Ezarik on the "Same Brain" podcast to talk about the MacBook Pro, Final Cut, and even Compressor.

You can watch the entire interview on YouTube below:

Chatting about all the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max MacBooks, Final Cut upgrades and more with Apple!

If you'd rather listen to the interview than watch it, you can listen to the whole thing on Apple Podcasts.

Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week. The new laptops feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard, and the return of a number of ports.

Apple also revealed its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music at the event.

Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week on Tuesday, October 26.

