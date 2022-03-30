A ton of Apple executives came to this interview.

In an interview with Mattew Panzarino at TechCrunch, three Apple executives sat down to talk about the new Mac Studio and Studio Display. Tom Boger, Vice President of Mac & iPad Product Marketing, Shelly Goldberg, Senior Director of Mac & iPad Product Design, and Xander Soren, Director of Product Marketing for Pro Apps, all joined Panzarino to talk about Apple's new desktop Mac.

Boger stressed the importance of adding a whole new product line to the Mac, something Apple hasn't done in years.

"We look very much at Mac studio for what it is, a completely new Mac product line. Which is rare. We don't add product lines to the Mac very often. Our philosophy was not at all to take a Mac Mini and scale it up, it was 'we know we're working on this M1 Ultra chip and we want to bring it to those users who want performance and conductivity and a modular system. And let's allow it to live right on people's desks so it's within easy reach. And that's what we delivered."

Boger went on to highlight how they were able to pack so much I/O and performance into the Mac Studio, a device that is a fraction of the size of the existing Mac Pro.

"We've got IO right on the front, and even if you need to get to the back, you just spin it around. It's relatively light; it's very small; it fits under most displays at 3.7 inches high. We're really giving users something they've never had before. They've always had to trade off. If I wanted a smaller form factor computer, I had to trade off performance. And what we wanted to do was give people something where you don't have to do that. In fact, you can do things no other computer can do like 18 streams of 8k video, or a massive 3D scene that takes up nearly 128 gigs of video memory."

For the Studio Display, Boger and Goldberg said it was built to be a mainstream display for all Mac users, replacing the beloved Thunderbolt Display of old.

"We wanted it to be a great, very accessible, very mainstream display for all of our Mac users," says Boger. "It's a great display if you want to hook up to the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, whatever. And we know that there are still users out there who are using Intel-based Macs, and so putting A13 in there processes the audio for Spatial Audio and makes the magic of Center Stage happen. "I think that makes a really big difference in the quality of the sound because by having those opposing drivers, we're sending all the vibration that we create into the intentional vibration that's creating the sound instead of into the enclosure and shaking the enclosure in sometimes less predictable ways that creates side effects acoustically that are undesirable," Goldberg notes.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display are both available now.