What you need to know
- Apple executives are giving interviews after Tuesday's "One More Thing" event.
- The interviews include discussion around the M1 processor, new Macs, and macOS Big Sur.
- Greg 'Joz' Joswiak, Craig Federighi, and John Ternus are some of the executives who gave interviews.
After Apple's "One More Thing" Mac event earlier this week, a number of Apple executives have given interviews about the new M1 processor, the new Macs, and macOS Big Sur. We've assembled a collection of the interviews below.
Rene Ritchie
Rene Ritchie was joined by Stephen Tonna, Apple's Director of Platform Product Marketing, and Trisha Tierney, Apple's macOS Product Marketing Manager, to talk about the new M1 processor and macOS Big Sur.
I'm joined by Stephen Tonna, Director Platform Product Marketing and Trisha Tierney, macOS Product Marketing Manager at Apple for some after Apple Silicon Event chat! We go over what Big Sur means to Intel and M1 Macs, privacy, accessibility, design, convergence vs. continuity, and what Apple silicon means for the Mac!
The Tech Chap
Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, and Tim Millet, Apple's Vice President of Platform Architecture, also sat down with The Tech Chap to talk about the M1 chip as well as the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Nerding out with 2 Vice Presidents at Apple about the new M1 chip in MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini - what it means, how do apps work, and what about Intel?
The Independent
Greg 'Joz' Joswiak, Craig Federighi, and John Ternus all sat down with The Independent to talk about Tuesday's event and what everything that was announced means for the Mac moving forward.
Federighi talks about how even his own team was stunned when they got everything together and saw how the new Macs performed.
"We're like, 'this is working better than we even thought it would ... We started getting back our battery life numbers, and we're like, 'You're kidding. I thought we had people that knew how to estimate these things'."
You can read the full interview at The Independent.
Is there an interview we missed? Let us know!
