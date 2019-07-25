Apple's iPhone suppliers have received orders to produce components for up to 75 million new iPhones , according to a new report from Bloomberg . The number comes as we get closer to the September release of the iPhone 11 (if that is what it is called).

Apple Inc.'s suppliers are preparing to produce components for up to 75 million new iPhones in 2019's second half, roughly the same number as a year earlier, according to people familiar with the matter.

The number falls in line with the same number of component orders Apple placed last year, hinting that demand should stay the same from year to year.

The volumes planned for the next iPhone launch cycle would signal steady demand for the company's most important product, despite U.S.-China trade tensions and a decline in the overall smartphone market. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant stopped divulging iPhone shipment numbers in the holiday quarter last year as unit growth turned negative and started providing metrics to highlight the growth of services such as Apple Music. Analysts estimate Apple sold 70 million to 80 million new iPhones in the second half of last year.

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones, the successors to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. There's been a lot of talk whether demand would wain, especially as Apple has stopped revealing sales figures, but it doesn't look like that will happen.

The new iPhones are expected to stay relatively the same design wise while offering major new improvements with triple and dual lens cameras.

Apple normally holds an event in early September with release date for the iPhones coming later in the month. That's when iPhone sales will really kick into gear for 2019.

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 11