The very first Apple Watch launched in 2015 and while it could measure your heart rate, health wasn't a major focus. Fast forward to the Apple Watch Series 5 announcement earlier this month and things were very different. Health is absolutely an Apple Watch focus in 2019. So much so that you might think that was the plan all along.

And you'd be wrong.

Speaking with The Independent, Apple execs Jeff Williams, Sumbul Desai, and Kevin Lynch lifted the lid on Apple Watch, its goals, and how it became such a force to be reckoned with in the health world.

The most interesting tidbit is the fact that Apple didn't intend for health to be the Apple Watch's focus, Instead, chief operating officer Jeff Williams noted that the whole thing was almost accidental.