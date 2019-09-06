What you need to know
- Apple has extended the deadline for its new HTML5 app guidelines.
- The orignal September deadline was announced during WWDC 2019.
- The new deadline is March 3, 2020.
During WWDC 2019 back in June, Apple announced that is was passing new guidelines for HTML5 apps in the App Store. That deadline was coming up this month, but Apple has extended it by six months.
Apple announced in a developer update that the new deadline is now March 3, 2020.
In order to provide users with the secure and curated experience that they expect on the App Store, we have always specified that apps must be self-contained bundles. This means that the core features and functionality of the app must be contained within the binary of the software, rather than made possible by referring users outside of the approved app, including through the use of HTML5. Apps that provide core features and functionality dynamically with web technology like HTML5 are best delivered to everyone in Safari, rather than through the curated App Store.
To prevent fraud and abuse, the exceptions to this rule have always been very narrow. In June, we updated guideline 4.7 sections 4, 5, & 6 , to further narrow these exceptions and clarify an existing restriction. Apps containing or running code that is not embedded in the binary cannot provide access to real money gaming, lotteries, or charitable donations, among other changes.
Developers have until that date to follow the new guidelines. Apple urges developers to adopt the new guidelines as soon as possible.
