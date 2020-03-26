What you need to know
- Apple has added a free trial for Logic Pro X and extended the one for Final Cut Pro X to 90 days.
- Final Cut Pro X's extended free trial is available now.
- Logic Pro X's free trial is coming soon.
If you've been wondering what to do for the next three months while sequestered in your living room, why not try making a movie or writing a hit album? Apple's pro-level creatives apps, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X are getting a supped up freebie treatment thanks to Apple.
Final Cut Pro X, which has previously had a free 30-day trial, is now extended to 90 days.
Logic Pro X, which until now has not had a free trial, is finally getting one. And, according to Apple analyst Rene Ritchie, it's also going to be three-months long.
Want to elevate your edits and learn new skills while you’re safely at home?— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) March 26, 2020
Apple is extending FREE trials of Final Cut Pro X (already live) and Logic Pro X (coming soon) to *90 days*.
🎥 Live: https://t.co/hIUsGBpbgl
🎹 Soon: https://t.co/cQGGPnTsRy
I love both.
Logic Pro X offers a staggering amount of musical creation options from loops to patches to effects and instruments. It's like Garage Band on steroids. In fact, if you've been creating music in Garage Band already, now is the time to see whether you should dive into the deep end with the grown ups. If, after three months, you still feel like you need your floaties, you can go back to Garage Band until the time feels right, and you'll already know whether it's worth the $200 you have in your wallet.
Final Cut Pro X is Apple's movie editing software, and it's a fan favorite amongst the pros. We're not just talking about movie editing here, either. With Final Cut Pro X, you can edit 360-degree VR and AR content, add audio (from that soundtrack you made in Logic Pro X), and so very much more. I'd call it iMovie on steroids, but Final Cut Pro X is so advanced that it has it's own pool, far away from the kiddie pool and the grown ups pool. With the free 90-day trial, you could find out whether you are ready for the jump without having to drop $300.
With the 90-day trial period of both Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, you could make a movie and write the soundtrack for it all on one machine. Not bad for $500 worth of software. The hardest part is going to be deciding whether to keep them both after the free trial or pick your favorite.
Sign up now for your free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro X by registering with Apple
Keep an eye out for Logic Pro X's free 90-day trial. We don't yet know when it's coming, but it is coming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PSA: It’s OK if you can't close your rings while social distancing
Not filling your Apple Watch activity rings can be irritating, especially if you're used to crushing your goals. But maybe now is the time to go easy on yourself.
It's a tablet battle between the new iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro X
The new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is a beautiful device, and it's now closer than ever to the Surface Pro lineup thanks to a keyboard and touchpad. But how does it fare against the Surface Pro X? We compare the two.
Duolingo releases a free iPhone and iPad app to help kids learn to read
Great news for those of us who have kids to homeschool during the coronavirus madness! Duolingo has a new app that will help take the strain.
Best video editing software if you don't want to pay for Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro is a fantastic video editor for Mac, but there are some amazing alternatives out there if it's not quite right for you.