What you need to know
- Apple is being sued over Apple Watch apps in California.
- A company called AliveCor claims Apple has created a monopoly over heart rate apps on Apple Watch.
- AliveCor has previously sued Apple over patent infringement.
A California judge says Apple must face a lawsuit that claims it has illegally monopolized the market for heart-rate monitoring apps on Apple Watch.
A federal judge on Monday said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) must face a Silicon Valley company's claims it illegally monopolized the U.S. market for heart rate monitoring apps for its Apple Watch.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said AliveCor Inc, whose SmartRhythm app alerts users to irregular heartbeats, could try to prove that Apple violated federal antitrust law based on its alleged "complete control" over the market for such apps.
As summarized by the judge, AliveCor "alleges that Apple made changes to the heart rate algorithm that made it effectively impossible for third parties to inform a user when to take an ECG," judge White said the case had plausibly been established that Apple's actions were anti-competitive.
However, a suit that claimed Apple had an illegal monopoly over ECG-capable smartwatches was dismissed because AliveCor's KardiaBand wristband was a complementary, not a competing device.
Last year AliveCor sued Apple over claims that the ECG tech Apple uses in its Best Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch Series 7 infringed on patents the company held.
There's always Amazon
The newest flagship Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 7
Bigger, brighter, slightly better
You can buy the Apple Watch from Amazon if you prefer. Just remember you may be limited to only certain band combinations and models on Amazon. Plus, it's possible they will have less stock than buying from Apple directly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple has created a disturbing LinkedIn page for TV+ show 'Severance'
Apple has created a real-life LinkedIn page for Lumon Industries, the fictional corporation at the heart of TV+ thriller 'Severance'.
Ukrainian developer MacPaw unveils new macOS 'SpyBuster' tool
Ukrainian developer MacPaw has today unveiled a new macOS anti-spyware tool called 'SpyBuster'.
Review: Rune Factory 5 is a good start, but needs some polishing
Rune Factory 5 takes the farming and action combat that fans love and transforms it into 3D. We reviewed the game to find out if it's worth playing.
These are the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus
Get a great workout in at home with one of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus.