While all of the talk of late has been about Apple's impending spring event there's even more to look forward to later this year. While the arrival of iPhone 14 is a given at this point, that's just the start.

We can expect the Apple fall 2022 announcements to offer the "widest array of new hardware products" according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that he's been told that a huge fall is on the way with a ton of new products set to be announced.

I'm told that Apple is readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall. That makes sense: My back-of-the-envelope list includes four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad and iPad Pros.

As mentioned, a new iPhone lineup is a given at this point while a replacement for the popular Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be joined by a new rugged Apple Watch as well. On top of that, a refreshed MacBook Air is rumored to debut with new Apple silicon. And that's far from everything!

New AirPods Pro are a possibility while the same can be said for iPad Pro tablets. All in, the sheer number of products that could get a refresh this year is staggering.

While the best iPhone Apple has ever made is set to be joined by the best Apple Watch ever to go on sale, it's the new Macs and iPads that will help make this a bumper fall. Consider that a new Mac Pro is also in the pipeline and we can expect some very busy events in and around September time.