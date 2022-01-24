Apple is heavily rumored to have some refreshed products in the works with a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity set to get top billing. But rumors of a new iPad Air continue to swirl and now a new Mac mini is being thrown into the mix as well.

According to Twitter leaker @dylandkt, Apple will announce that 5G iPhone SE alongside a spec-bumped iPad Air while that rumored Mac mini will apparently get a new design to go with its new chip.

In a Tweet this weekend the leaker pointed to all three products being announced while an announcement of a new iMac Pro is also possible — although not guaranteed given "concerns with regards to production."

For the Apple Spring event, We will be receiving the Mac Mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max, a new 5G iPhone SE, and a new iPad Air. iMac Pro is still on track currently for a release in the spring. Yet, I have heard there are still concerns with regards to production. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

That new iPhone SE is something we've been hearing a ton about of late and it's set to become the best iPhone for a whole ton of people. That iPad Air refresh is likely to give us a new processor and perhaps upgraded camera systems, while the Mac mini is also now expected to get a refresh both internally and externally.

That iMac Pro is perhaps the most interesting of the new products given our expectations that it will offer a display considerably larger than the current 24-inch iMac. 27 inches or more should be expected, with a 32-inch panel not beyond the realms of possibility. It isn't clear what concerns Apple has in relation to its production, but the use of a large ProMotion display could be part of the issue.