What you need to know
- Apple is rumored to be announcing three refreshed products during a spring event.
- A new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac mini are expected to be announced within the next few months.
- Previous rumors point to an event around April time.
Apple is heavily rumored to have some refreshed products in the works with a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity set to get top billing. But rumors of a new iPad Air continue to swirl and now a new Mac mini is being thrown into the mix as well.
According to Twitter leaker @dylandkt, Apple will announce that 5G iPhone SE alongside a spec-bumped iPad Air while that rumored Mac mini will apparently get a new design to go with its new chip.
In a Tweet this weekend the leaker pointed to all three products being announced while an announcement of a new iMac Pro is also possible — although not guaranteed given "concerns with regards to production."
That new iPhone SE is something we've been hearing a ton about of late and it's set to become the best iPhone for a whole ton of people. That iPad Air refresh is likely to give us a new processor and perhaps upgraded camera systems, while the Mac mini is also now expected to get a refresh both internally and externally.
That iMac Pro is perhaps the most interesting of the new products given our expectations that it will offer a display considerably larger than the current 24-inch iMac. 27 inches or more should be expected, with a 32-inch panel not beyond the realms of possibility. It isn't clear what concerns Apple has in relation to its production, but the use of a large ProMotion display could be part of the issue.
How to get all Green Stars and Stamps in Super Mario 3D World
It can be tricky finding all 380 Green Stars in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but we're here to help. Don't forget to grab all 85 Stamps along the way as well.
Nintendo recap: Pokémon leaks, Kingdom Hearts coming to Switch, and more
Pokemon Legends: Arceus leaks online, Castlevania NFTs sell for a ton of money, and, oh yeah, Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard. There's even more to discuss on this week's Nintendo recap.
Did you know these 10 Kingdom Hearts facts?
Kingdom Hearts has been around for two decades and in that time it's had a fascinating history. Here are 10 facts you probably didn't know about the popular games.
Looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini? Check these out
If you find yourself looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini, here are a few options to consider.