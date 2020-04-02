What you need to know
- Apple has featured five apps to help the parents of children with autism on its App Store.
- That's because today is World Autism Awareness Day.
- Apps include Procreate for drawing and music-making app Skoog.
Apple has featured five apps in its Today section of the App Store to honor World Autism Awareness Day.
As reported by CNET:
Coronavirus lockdowns, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders mean many parents are home with their children, which can make maintaining schedules and the normalcy of school hours difficult. For Thursday's Autism Acceptance Day, Apple is highlighting accessibility tips, ways to promote creativity and home education help for parents and families with neurodiverse kids.
Parents with children on the autism spectrum can browse a collection of apps designed to aid in learning, creativity and communication in the Today section of the App Store.
The five apps are:
Proloquo2Go
This is a communication app targeted at nonverbal communicators who have trouble speaking, it includes diagrams and words to help users communicate. From the App Store:
Tap images. Type words. Speak. Proloquo2Go is an easy to use communication app for people who cannot speak or need help being understood. Featuring natural sounding voices, including real children's voices, Proloquo2Go is a simple yet powerful AAC (augmentative and alternative communication) tool. The app is fully customizable and can be utilized to build language skills and grow with a person's communication, supporting both beginning and advanced communicators.
Procreate
Microsoft Paint for iPad, but on steroids. This app has Ultra High Definition canvases supporting up to 16k by 4k on iPad Pro, 64-bit color, and more. Not only is it considered a professional drawing tool, it can also be used by kids.
Todo Visual Schedule
Designed specifically for kids diagnosed with autism or ADHD, this is a picture-based scheduler to help children understand and keep track of their day.
Skoog
You'll need a Skoog device to use this, which costs $300. So this is definitely recommended at those who likely already have one... Skoog is a music app with different instruments, learning experiences and a play-along feature.
Hopster Saturday Club for kids
Hopster Saturday Club for kids is a game designed to help children identify their emotions by playing mini-games. It includes lessons about facial expressions, emotional vocabulary, feelings, and empathy.
All of these apps are available to download from the App Store now.
