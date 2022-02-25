What you need to know
- Ordering a new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro today might not come with the same months-long wait it once would.
- Buyers in the United States and United Kingdom could get their new Macs the same day depending on requirements.
- Some Apple Stores are currently carrying the base M1 Pro models in stock.
Anyone buying a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro today might be able to get one much sooner than was previously the case, depending on the configuration they would like.
Buying a new MacBook Pro with the very latest Apple silicon inside hasn't been an easy feat of late. The new 14-inch and 16-inch machines have proven popular and buying one would see people wait into the months before delivery would happen. However, ordering machines now is much easier and some people can even walk into an Apple Store to pick one up.
At the time of writing buying a MacBook Pro in the United States and United Kingdom is pretty easy if you want the base M1 Pro models. Increasing things like RAM and storage complicates matters, as does opting for the M1 Max chip. But most orders are now looking like they will arrive within days or, at worst, weeks. Depending on where you live you might even be able to order with same-day pickup or delivery.
Apple's latest MacBook Pro notebooks have proven popular thanks to their stunning mini-LED screens and colossal power. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have shown themselves to be extremely capable and things are only going to improve. Apple is expected to announce Macs with M2 chips imminently while M2 Pro and M2 Max seem likely to make an appearance this year.
The current M1 Pro and M1 Max machines make up the best Mac for anyone who wants a notebook with insane performance and battery life. Just imagine how things will progress with the M2 variants!
