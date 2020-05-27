Apple is now offering customers in India the option to customize their Macs before purchasing, a long-absent service in the country.

As reported by TechCrunch today:

Apple is finally giving customers in India the ability to order customized versions of iMac, MacBook Air, Mac Mini and other Mac computers. The Cupertino-giant has started to offer a full-range of the Mac portfolio with configure-to-order (CTO) or build-to-order (BTO) option in India, allowing customers in the country to request specific custom needs such as additional memory or storage when they purchase a computer.

The report notes that prior to this, users could only buy standard configurations of all of these devices. Now, customers will be able to contact their local Apple Authorized Reseller to discuss various upgrade options to specs like RAM, storage space, processors, and more.

Over on Apple's India website, users can now see the various options available in the 'Compare Mac Models' portion of the site. Apple's India website directs customers to Authorized Resellers in the country, as it does not currently directly operate a retail business in the country. According to the report, Apple remains on track to launch its online store in India this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Apple is opening its first-ever Apple retail store in the country next year.

The news of customizable Macs will be a welcome addition to the purchasing experience in the country, as it will give users the option to buy various Macs with improved specs such as RAM and hard drive, rather than choosing from Apple's standard configurations.