Apple Fitness+ is expanding, the company has announced at its iPhone 13 event.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today announced that Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce guided Meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, and Pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type, on September 27. Fitness+ is also introducing a new program — Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season — featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. Inspired by winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so users can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run.

Fitness+ is also coming to 15 new countries, they are:

Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates

Apple is also introducing group workouts for up to 32 people and Guided Meditation for relaxation. New workouts include Pilates and Skiing, and Apple is also adding new Time To Walk episodes and spotlights from new artists: