What you need to know
- Apple is bringing big changes to Fitness+.
- It's coming to 15 new countries.
- It is also getting new workouts and meditation.
Apple Fitness+ is expanding, the company has announced at its iPhone 13 event.
In a press release Apple stated:
Apple today announced that Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce guided Meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, and Pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type, on September 27. Fitness+ is also introducing a new program — Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season — featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. Inspired by winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so users can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run.
Fitness+ is also coming to 15 new countries, they are:
Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates
Apple is also introducing group workouts for up to 32 people and Guided Meditation for relaxation. New workouts include Pilates and Skiing, and Apple is also adding new Time To Walk episodes and spotlights from new artists:
Fitness+ will add to the popular Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Imagine Dragons, and Nicki Minaj. The Artist Spotlight series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring music by each of these artists will appear in the service across different modalities. Workout types include Cycling, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, and Treadmill, across music genres such as Latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Everything Rock, Pure Dance, Upbeat Anthems, and Hip-Hop/R&B.
Find your fitness
Apple Fitness+
New workouts every week and a positive attitude for your fitness journey.
Fitness+ helps you find the workouts that are right for you, with a vast collection of sessions in practices like core training, yoga, and rowing. Each class is taught by a top-flight instructor, and new classes are added every Monday.
