Apple has fixed an issue in iOS 14 that reset the user's default browser and email choices when their iPhone was restarted.

From a report last week:

Reported by CNET, one of Apple's big features of iOS 14 is being rendered difficult to use when you restart your iPhone. According to reports from multiple users, restarting your iPhone removes your default app selections for the browser and mail app. Users appear to have found the first major bug in Apple's iOS 14 iPhone software. The free software upgrade, which Apple made publicly available Wednesday, includes features many users had long asked for, such as better ways to organize apps, living programs called widgets on the home screen, and the ability to change which default apps the phone uses to browse the web or send an email. That last one doesn't appear to work.

Thankfully, Apple has rolled out the first new iteration of iOS 14, iOS 14.0.1 with a fix to the issue. The full release notes state:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

How to download and install iOS 14.0.1 on your iPhone.