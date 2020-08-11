Apple has been granted the approval needed to push forward with the launch of its lifesaving Apple Watch ECG feature in South Korea, according to a report. That paves the way for South Korean users to get the same ECG functionality that has already saved multiple lives elsewhere in the world.

According to an ETNews report, Apple's feature was granted approval by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Apple obtained an approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) regarding its electrocardiodiagram (ECG) application. As regulations related to medical devices have begun to be eased in South Korea, it is expected that relevant companies will officially compete against one another in order to gain dominance in the "healthcare" market based on smartwatch.

Apple's ECG feature allows Apple Watch wearers to check their heart rhythm without a trip to a medical facility, although that will always be the best route to take if you're at all concerned. However, the Apple Watch's ability to alert people of a potential AFib situation has saved lives time and time again.

There's no indication when we can expect the feature to go live in South Korea, but there will surely be a new watchOS update around the corner that flips the bits required to enable it.