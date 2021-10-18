HomePod mini now in three bold new colors — orange, yellow, and blue. It delivers room-filling sound. It's an intelligent assistant. And it helps control your smart home. All while keeping things private and secure. You've never heard color like this. New colors available in November.

To celebrate the new colors, Apple has released a new video that introduces them in fun fashion. You can check out the new video below:

At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced that it is finally bringing some new color options to its HomePod mini speaker. The company announced that it will be offering its tiny smart speaker in three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow.

In addition to announcing the new HomePod mini colors, Apple also revealed its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptops feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and much more.

The company also announced the 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water-resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.

Apple also unveiled a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play. It has made added as a third option alongside the existing Apple Music plans.