Apple teamed up with YouTuber Jared Polin to give one lucky up-and-coming creator a "Dream Studio Makeover."

As spotted by MacRumors, Polin, who runs the popular "Fro Knows Photo" YouTube channel, posted a video in which he gives away a ton of Apple products to Cam Blumberg, a photographer and aspiring documentary filmmaker.

Cam originally thought that he was invited to Polin's studio for a simple tour, but things quickly took a turn and the surprise was revealed as Polin pulled out product after product to give to the up-and-coming creator.

You can watch the heartwarming video below: