Despite a quieter-than-normal rumor mill, there are signs across the board that Apple's operation is slowly beginning to return to normal. This week, we heard rumblings of Apple Glasses as two of Apple's most prolific insiders clashed over a prospective date. We found out about a portless iPhone coming next year, as well as a sneak peek at WWDC. Catch all of it and more in our Apple's news round-up. Apple stores reopen in Italy

10 Apple stores are reopening in one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 countries. In Italy, the stores will open on May 19, 7 locations around Lombardy, and Turin remain closed. 10 Italian Apple Stores to reopen May 19 Apple Glasses

Prolific leaker Jon Prosser says that he's seen Apple Glasses and that they could debut as early as next year. His own prediction contradicts that of famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested they would debut in 2022. Leaker says he's seen Apple Glasses. And they're coming next year. A big change to Apple News+

A report suggests Apple might be considering adding audio stories to Apple News+. Apple exploring audio versions of written Apple News+ stories, and it could be game-changing AirPods Studio

Apple is reportedly planning new over-ear AirPods, named 'AirPods studio. A rumor this week suggests they will have neck detection and custom EQ. "AirPods Studio" could feature neck/ear detection and custom EQ settings 14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple is rumored to be considering switching its 13-inch MacBook to a 14-inch model, as it did with the 16-inch. This is now reportedly arriving next year. New rumor claims that the 14-inch MacBook Pro will launch next year Portless iPhone

More from Jon Prosser, who says that Apple will debut a portless iPhone next year. Jon Prosser: 'One portless iPhone coming next year' WWDC

Apple will reportedly use iPhone 11 Pro cameras to host developer sessions at WWDC. Apple will use the iPhone 11 Pro to host developer sessions for WWDC New Logic Pro X update