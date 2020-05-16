Despite a quieter-than-normal rumor mill, there are signs across the board that Apple's operation is slowly beginning to return to normal. This week, we heard rumblings of Apple Glasses as two of Apple's most prolific insiders clashed over a prospective date. We found out about a portless iPhone coming next year, as well as a sneak peek at WWDC. Catch all of it and more in our Apple's news round-up.
Apple stores reopen in Italy
10 Apple stores are reopening in one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 countries. In Italy, the stores will open on May 19, 7 locations around Lombardy, and Turin remain closed.
Apple Glasses
Prolific leaker Jon Prosser says that he's seen Apple Glasses and that they could debut as early as next year. His own prediction contradicts that of famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested they would debut in 2022.
A big change to Apple News+
A report suggests Apple might be considering adding audio stories to Apple News+.
AirPods Studio
Apple is reportedly planning new over-ear AirPods, named 'AirPods studio. A rumor this week suggests they will have neck detection and custom EQ.
14-inch MacBook Pro
Apple is rumored to be considering switching its 13-inch MacBook to a 14-inch model, as it did with the 16-inch. This is now reportedly arriving next year.
Portless iPhone
More from Jon Prosser, who says that Apple will debut a portless iPhone next year.
WWDC
Apple will reportedly use iPhone 11 Pro cameras to host developer sessions at WWDC.
New Logic Pro X update
Apple added Live Loops to Logic Pro, in the biggest update to Logic Pro since X.
Bonus Round
Finally, as a bonus. YouTube channel Braille Skateboarding tried to skateboard using the wheels from the Apple Mac Pro.
