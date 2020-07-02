Watch news and opinion website HODINKEE has today announced that its online store has been accepted as an authorized Apple Watch retailer. You can now buy Apple Watch Series 5 and accessories direct from the HODINKEE Store.

Apple is one of the most prominent companies in the world, pushing boundaries in technology, design, and business since it was founded in 1976. With consumer products like iPhone and iPad, the California-based company has revolutionized how millions of individuals live, work, and communicate. In 2014, Apple debuted Apple Watch, a smartwatch that was Apple's most personal device ever, and which quickly established itself as a new chapter in the history of watchmaking.

In the announcement post, HODINKEE noted the impact Apple Watch has had on the watch world – an opinion the site has been vocal about in recent years despite many objections by its readership.

Apple Watch changed the narrative of what a watch can be, and it has had a greater impact on the perception of watches as personal possessions than any other watch in history. Because of Apple Watch, more people than ever before are using watches as tools for work and for pleasure, for travel and for communication. It's something we think is – and will continue to be – truly amazing for watches as a whole, which is an opinion we've shared with you many times.

HODINKEE's founder, Ben Clymer, was present when Apple Watch was announced in September 2014 and was the only journalist invited from the traditional watch scene. Amazingly, his piece about the event is still hugely popular almost six years later.

HODINKEE had an early glimpse of Apple Watch – our founder and CEO, Ben Clymer, was the only member of a watch-focused publication invited to Apple's keynote presentation in September 2014, when Apple Watch was unveiled to the world for the first time. As the sole representative of traditional mechanical watchmaking in that audience, Ben was able to apply an individual and original perspective to our initial coverage that was unlike any other outlet covering the event.

You can order all your Apple Watches and accessories from the HODINKEE Store right now.