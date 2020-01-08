What you need to know
- Apple has hailed "a new era of services" following a landmark year.
- In a press release, Apple stated that 2019 was its biggest-ever year for services.
- Apple recorded $386 million of spending on New Year's day 2020 in its App Store, a new single-day record.
Apple has hailed a "new era of services" for the company, after enjoying a landmark year in 2019.
In a press release Apple stated:
Apple has marked the close of a historic 2019 for its Services offerings, a year that introduced Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Card, and celebrated the continued success of the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and more experiences only Apple can create and deliver. Apple provides customers with the highest-quality services along with an unparalleled commitment to privacy and security, and offers creators and developers the opportunity to bring their creative visions to people around the world.
"2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple's history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our Services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world's best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers."
Specifically, it highlighted the App Store, which saw record spending between Christmas and New year of $1.42 billion, and a new single-day record spend of $386 million on New Year's Day 2020.
Apple News is reportedly drawing over 100 million monthly active users in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, although conspicuously, there was no mention of Apple News+'s figures, just that it was an all-in-one subscription service. Apple also looked ahead to its plans to cover the 2020 presidential election in partnership with ABC.
Looking ahead, Apple said:
In 2020, Apple will continue to delight customers, collaborate with developers and creators, offering new levels of creativity, choice and innovation across original series and films, podcasts, music, news, games, apps, payments and unique experiences only Apple can deliver.
For a full look at the press release, click here!
