Apple has brought its iPhone 8 Logic Board replacement program to an end after three years.

First noted by MacRumors, the program ran for three years from August 2018 but is now no longer on offer. Apple has removed the program from its website.

Apple announced in August 2018, that it had "determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect" that caused devices to experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or failure to power on. Apple repaired identified devices free of charge. Specifically, it applied to units sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S.

The scheme did not apply to the iPhone 8 Plus. Whilst the shuttering of the program will likely have a minimal impact on users, anyone who qualifies and needs the issue fixed will likely now have to pay for a repair from Apple, or consider a third-party option.

Apple's iPhone 8 was released four years ago and has since been supplanted by numerous new iterations of the iPhone including most recently the iPhone 13. Apple's new best iPhone boasts an A15 Bionic processor, big camera upgrades, and an improved display.

Apple offers a number of service programs for devices with identified faults and flaws. Currently, it has programs for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro regarding sound issues, as well as display replacements for iPhone 11, AirPods Pro fixes, and the iPad Air.