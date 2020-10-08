Apple has applied for the "IPhone for life" trademark in Hong Kong, according to a new report. While the trademark doesn't explicitly say what it will be used for, there are a couple of clues within the filing.

Spotted by Patently Apple, the new filing was made in September and applies to both Hong Kong trademark class 35 and 36 – both potentially pointing to a new subscription of some sort.

Class 35 is described as a retail service.

Class 35: "Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks featuring handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics, computer software, accessories, peripherals and carrying cases for the aforesaid devices, and pre-recorded music; product demonstrations provided in-store and via communications networks; information and consultation in connection with the foregoing; computerized data storage and retrieval services for digital text, data, image, audio, and video works; information and consultation in connection therewith."

While Class 36 relates to a financial service of some sort.

Class 36: "Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing; debit and credit card services; issuance of credit cards; payment services; financial transaction services; electronic payment processing services; electronic payment processing services using biometric technology for identification and authentication; financial services, namely, accepting, processing, authenticating, managing and reconciling electronic payments and electronic payment transactions; insurance and warranty services; providing and underwriting warranty and extended warranty contracts; gift card and prepaid card services; providing rebates at participating establishments of others through use of a membership card; providing cash and other rebates for credit card use as part of a customer loyalty program; charitable fundraising services; financial counseling services; financial advice and consultancy services; providing financial information about stocks; providing information in the fields of investment and finance."

The name itself would suggest that "iPhone for Life" could be something similar to the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program. Customers can already pay a monthly fee and then upgrade their iPhone to the new hotness every year, so it isn't clear what this new trademark could be used for.

The full Patently Apple piece is worth a read for more of a lowdown on the filing. However, note the original report says the filing was made in April but that appears to be incorrect. The Hong Kong documentation was filed in September. I suspect the confusion came from the fact Hong Kong uses the DD/MM/YY date format.