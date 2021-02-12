Cloud gaming service Shadow has had its app removed from the App Store on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

As reported by the company:

Dear #TeamShadow, during the review of our most recent app update, Apple's team rejected and removed the Shadow iOS, iPadOS & tvOS apps from the App Store. As it stands, the apps are no longer available for download. We are currently in discussion with Apple's team to understand more and get the apps reinstated on the App Store as soon as possible. Members who have already downloaded the app to their device(s) will still have full functionality and access to the app(s). Unfortunately, we won't be able to update them for the time being, so the experience may become degraded over time.

An FAQ answer regarding why the game was removed says Shadow is "currently discussing" the issue with Apple, suggesting the team is unaware as to what specifically has led to the app's removal. It also therefore cannot provide a timescale for its return but notes its Mac app has not been affected.

The app was also removed last year. From that report:

French cloud gaming company Shadow has confirmed that Apple has removed its streaming apps from the App Store for a "failure to act in accordance with a specific part of the Apple App Store Guidelines". Shadow allows users to play games remotely, bringing PC-like gaming to any device. It allows games to be played on devices that wouldn't normally be capable of doing so, but unless you already have the apps installed, you're now out of luck.

For a subscription fee, Shadow lets users stream a high-end Windows PC to their device, playing games in 4K at 60fps, or 144fps at 1080p.