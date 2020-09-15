What you need to know
- Apple has seemingly discontinued the Ceramic Apple Watch.
- The material was not made available for Apple Watch Series 6 customers.
- The company is offering two new colors for its Aluminum model.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has discontinued the Ceramic model of the Apple Watch. While Aluminum, Titanium, and Stainless Steel options are all available for the new Apple Watch Series 6, Ceramic is nowhere to be found.
The Ceramic model of the Apple Watch was present for the Apple Watch Series 5, but that seems to have been a brief resurgence. The option was not available on a few models before the 5 either, so it appears that Apple may have tested out the material again to see if it would gain enough traction with consumers only to find out that it was not performing to expectation.
Rather than offer the Ceramic option again with Apple Watch Series 6, it appears that Apple has instead decided to increase the number of colors offered in one of its other materials. In addition to the usual Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold, the aluminum Apple Watch is now offered in a blue and PRODUCT(RED) color.
All that aside, it is still possible that Apple could bring a Ceramic material to the Apple Watch Series 6, but that it may be delayed. Apple is not known for releasing those kinds of details, and with the way 2020 has gone with product availability, we might be in store for another Ceramic model sometime in the future still.
About time
Apple Watch Series 6
It's got a hot new chip.
Apple Watch Series 6 features a Blood Oxygen sensor, new colors and watchOS 7
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fight Crab review: A hilarious idea bogged down by bad controls
Fight Crab is an underwater fighting game where crustaceans wield knives, guns, and other weapons. It's a big hit on PC, but is the Nintendo Switch port any good? Find out in our review.
Apple Watch Series 6, SE spotted on B&H website
B&H has listed the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 on its homepage ahead of the September 15 Apple event, all but confirming the lineup.
The 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 has more holes than you'll know what to do with
Got something that needs to be plugged into your Mac but don't have anywhere to plug it? This will probably do the trick.
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.