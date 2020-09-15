Reported by MacRumors, Apple has discontinued the Ceramic model of the Apple Watch. While Aluminum, Titanium, and Stainless Steel options are all available for the new Apple Watch Series 6, Ceramic is nowhere to be found.

The Ceramic model of the Apple Watch was present for the Apple Watch Series 5, but that seems to have been a brief resurgence. The option was not available on a few models before the 5 either, so it appears that Apple may have tested out the material again to see if it would gain enough traction with consumers only to find out that it was not performing to expectation.

Rather than offer the Ceramic option again with Apple Watch Series 6, it appears that Apple has instead decided to increase the number of colors offered in one of its other materials. In addition to the usual Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold, the aluminum Apple Watch is now offered in a blue and PRODUCT(RED) color.

All that aside, it is still possible that Apple could bring a Ceramic material to the Apple Watch Series 6, but that it may be delayed. Apple is not known for releasing those kinds of details, and with the way 2020 has gone with product availability, we might be in store for another Ceramic model sometime in the future still.