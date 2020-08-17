Apple has today expanded its Independent Repair Provider Program to include its Mac computers for the first time, according to Reuters.

The program first launched last year but only included coverage for iPhones. That allowed users to take their iPhones to independent repair shops, but left Mac owners needing to visit Apple Stores or authorized partners. Mac users now have more choice when choosing where to have their Mac repaired, with Apple providing specialist training and official parts to more shops.

"When a device needs repairs, we want people to have access to a safe and reliable solution — this latest expansion joins the thousands of repair locations we've added over the past year," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to bringing that convenient and trustworthy repair experience to our Mac users."

The program's expansion to include the Mac now means that Apple will sell parts and offer free training to shops who want to be able to provide out-of-warranty work on Apple's computers.

This news will be big for those who don't live near an official Apple Store or authorized repair center. It also gives everyone more options when selecting where to have work carried out while increasing competition, too. The program runs in the United States, Canada, and an additional 32 countries across Europe.