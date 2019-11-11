Apple has removed third-party Instagram app Like Patrol from the App Store. This comes after Instagram itself sent the app's makers a ceaase-and-desist letter last month.

The whole point of Like Patrol was to get around the fact that Instagram has removed the ability to see what other people have liked. The app scrapes the data and then makes it publicly available again, something that Instagram says is against its terms anad conditions. The app's makers ignored the request. And now Apple has stepped in.

Apple says that Like Patrol "violated its guidelines" according to CNET but there was no futher information made available.