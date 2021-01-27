As reported by Reuters, there are now over one billion active iPhones being used across the world. In an interview with the outlet, Apple CEO Tim Cook also revealed that the company now has an installed base of 1.65 billion devices globally.

Despite the new iPhone 12 lineup releasing later than usual due to the pandemic, Cook remained optimistic that the phones would sell well due to early indicators in China. The company saw first-quarter sales in China grow 57% to 21.31 billion.