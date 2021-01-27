What you need to know
- There are now over one billion active iPhones.
- Apple also now has an installed base of 1.65 billion devices globally.
As reported by Reuters, there are now over one billion active iPhones being used across the world. In an interview with the outlet, Apple CEO Tim Cook also revealed that the company now has an installed base of 1.65 billion devices globally.
Despite the new iPhone 12 lineup releasing later than usual due to the pandemic, Cook remained optimistic that the phones would sell well due to early indicators in China. The company saw first-quarter sales in China grow 57% to 21.31 billion.
"We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China," Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that many of the company's other products and services also sold well. Cook said that Apple gained iPhone sales in China both from customers switching from rival Android devices as well as existing customers upgrading devices, but said "upgraders in particular set an all-time record in China."
While the company experienced record-breaking revenue this quarter, it also had to deal with supply constraints across much of its product line.
Cook told Reuters that sales of Macs, iPads and the iPhone 12 Pro model all ran into "supply constraints." He said that "semiconductors are very tight" but that other areas of the supply chain contributed to the constraints as well.
Cook also revealed that Apple successfully surpassed its goal of 600 million subscribers on its services by the end of 2020, reaching over 620 paying subscribers by the end of the year.
Today, Apple reported a record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year, for the first quarter of 2021.
