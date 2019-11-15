What you need to know Apple has removed 181 vaping-related apps from its App Store.

According to the CDC, 42 people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses.

Apple stopped accepting new apps that promote vaping in June of this year.

Apple has removed 181 vaping-related apps from its App Store amidst health concerns about the vaping and e-cigarettes. According to an exclusive report from Axios:

Amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes, Apple will remove all 181 vaping-related apps from its mobile App Store this morning, Axios has learned.

According to the report, the CDC claims that 42 people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses, mostly due to cartridges containing THC. Apple has never allowed apps where users can directly purchase e-cigarettes or vape cartridges, and in June this year, it stopped allowing new apps that promote vaping onto its app store. In a statement to Axios Apple said: